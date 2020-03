Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 21:17 Hits: 1

President Donald Trump finally crashed face-first into reality on Monday at a White House press briefing about the coronavirus. While every other meeting with the press on the topic has…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/trump-finally-crashes-face-first-into-reality-as-he-reverses-himself-on-the-coronavirus-in-4-key-ways/