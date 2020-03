Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 21:54 Hits: 2

The hoarding in response to the spread of coronavirus started with hand sanitizer and, for some reason, toilet paper. But lately, people have been hoarding food. That is why this article in…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/what-you-need-to-know-about-getting-food-in-a-pandemic/