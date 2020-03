Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 19:01 Hits: 1

After Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government set its sights on critical news outlet OdaTV, several of its journalists now face harsh prison sentences. Is Turkey's president using a secret group to control judges?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/turkey-s-pelican-group-a-state-within-a-state/a-52798624?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf