Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 19:20 Hits: 1

Germany and France are implementing unprecedented levels of restrictions. President Macron has urged citizens to stay at home and closed France's borders while Germany's social life grinds to a halt. DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-latest-french-president-macron-says-we-are-at-war-as-he-orders-lockdown/a-52788195?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf