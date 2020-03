Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 20:06 Hits: 1

US President Donald Trump said the nation's economy "may be" heading into recession hours after the US Chamber of Commerce warned that the impact of the pandemic could be devastating. The group urged a tax break.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-trump-warns-of-possible-recession-businesses-urge-aggressive-action/a-52801297?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf