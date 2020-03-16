U.S. hospitals, patients cancel elective surgery as coronavirus spreads

Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 21:58 Hits: 2

(Reuters) - U.S. hospitals, anticipating a need for beds as more people are diagnosed with coronavirus, are postponing elective surgeries, while some patients, leery of going to a hospital, are cancelling appointments themselves. Several hospitals in the hard-hit Seattle area, including EvergreenHealth, have suspended elective procedures like knee replacements for the next 30 days. Emergency surgeries like appendectomies or a broken wrist that needs surgery will continue.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/03/17/us-hospitals-patients-cancel-elective-surgery-as-coronavirus-spreads