Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 21:22 Hits: 1

FRANKFURT: The European Commission said on Monday (Mar 16) it offered up to 80 million euros (US$89 million) of financial support to CureVac to scale up development and production of a coronavirus vaccine in Europe. The funding pledge comes one day after German government sources told Reuters that ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/eu-weighs-in-with-loan-to-support-curevac-s-covid-19-vaccine-12545054