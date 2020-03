Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 21:03 Hits: 1

Volatility is the new normal in Wall Street as the stock market plunged again for its worst day in more than three decades. But President Donald Trump and professional investors say the stock market could bounce back strongly as the virus gets under control.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2020/0316/Despite-whipping-out-the-big-guns-Dow-dives-2-997-points?icid=rss