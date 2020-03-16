Miami mayor's very mild COVID-19 is a powerful reminder of why you should #stayhome

Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 22:05 Hits: 5

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has COVID-19—but he’s not very sick. “I’m very fortunate that I seem to be, for the moment, in that 80% category who’s experience mild to no symptoms,” Suarez said in a video he shared Sunday morning. In a video Monday, Suarez said “I feel a slight congestion, no fever, no coughing, no body aches.”

”My suspicion is that a lot of people have this and they don’t even know it,” Suarez told the Miami Herald. And that right there is one more reason it is so, so important to practice social distancing. Suarez knows because he was tested after being exposed to someone who tested positive. But most of us don’t know if we’ve been exposed and we don’t have the luxury of being tested—and not everyone will have the mild version of the illness Suarez is experiencing.

“There’s something important you can do: #StayHome,” an extremely bipartisan group of 16 national healthcare leaders write in a USA Today op-ed. “STAY AT HOME as much as possible. It may be in your community now or it may be soon. Until you hear otherwise from health care officials, even if you have no symptoms. That means avoiding play dates, sleepovers, bars, restaurants, parties or houses of worship. Avoid all crowds.”

What can you do? They offer a good long list for everyday people. Of course there’s the stuff you should be doing constantly, like washing your hands. But there are also ways to stay connected—taking walks, interacting with friends and family online or on the phone, staying informed. And ways to do good, if you have the resources: “Give to people in need in your community: supplies for food pantries, financial donations, personal hygiene items” or “Buy online gift certificates to your favorite local stores and restaurants—and use them when this is over.”

The op-ed also has tips for state and local leaders and healthcare workers. Unfortunately, the guy in the White House is conspicuously not following any good advice as either a human being or a leader.

