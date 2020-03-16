Joe Biden pledges to name a woman as his vice president (and here are the top contenders)

Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 13:50 Hits: 4

Sunday night’s Democratic debate was a stark contrast from the previous debates. This time there were only two candidates, spaced six feet apart (per CDC recommendations), and no live audience, which turned out to be a refreshing change and one future debate hosts should stick with down the road. If you missed the debate, I’d recommend this excellent recap from my colleague Jessica Sutherland.

By far the most newsworthy moment of the debate came when the candidates were asked whether they would commit to naming a woman as vice president and Biden didn’t hesitate, saying unequivocally that he would, adding “there are a number of women who are qualified to be vice president tomorrow.” Biden went even further, reiterating that he’d name a black woman to the Supreme Court, saying their representation on the court is long past due, and pledging that his cabinet and administration would “look like the country.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders got the same question and said would "in all likelihood" pick a woman and added, “my very strong tendency is to move in that direction.”

Biden has repeatedly said he’s looking for someone who he is “simpatico” with, someone who shares his vision for the country. On the VP pick, Biden told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell last week, “We can disagree on tactic but not on strategy. And so, that’s the first test. And there are a number of women, and African Americans as well, who would meet that criteria for me.”

Now that we know Biden will select a woman, who do you think would make an ideal running mate for the former vice president? Stacey Abrams has long been a favorite for either candidate, but former candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Amy Klobuchar have all been mentioned, along with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, and Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo. I’d add Rep. Val Demings of Florida to that list as well. She has been impressive on the various congressional committees and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi selected her as one of the seven impeachment managers. She’s also the first woman to serve as the chief of police in Orlando.

Looking at that list of women, we have an embarrassment of riches, folks. All of these women are capable of doing the job and helping to lead this country forward.

So, who do you hope Joe Biden will select? Take the poll below and sound off in the comments with other suggestions or background information on the women below.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1927808