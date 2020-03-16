These 17 states must change their laws to let voters cast absentee mail ballots without an excuse

Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 19:00 Hits: 9

With the coronavirus pandemic threatening to disrupt in-person voting, election experts have urged Congress to mandate that every state make it easier to vote by mail—and have asked state governments to take immediate action to expand access to mail voting in case Congress won’t.

While most states allow voters to request an absentee ballot for any reason, 17 states still require an excuse to cast an absentee mail ballot, as shown on the map at the top of this story (see here for a larger version). One of those states, Alabama, recently took steps to allow concern over coronavirus to count as a valid excuse to request an absentee ballot. It’s a step other states should follow, though it would be even better to permanently eliminate the excuse requirement.

The ideal approach, however, would be for every state to enact universal voting by mail, meaning that every voter would automatically be sent a ballot that they can then return by mail. Five states—Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington, and Utah—have already adopted all-mail voting, while a sixth, California, is transitioning to such a system. Voters can still cast ballots in person if they prefer, but the results in all of the states that have already gone in this direction show that nearly everyone ends up voting by mail.

Other measures such as prepaid postage on mail ballots, an ample number of dropboxes to return them in person, and counting ballots as long as they're postmarked by Election Day would help make it even easier to vote and ensure that all votes count.

