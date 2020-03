Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 13:39 Hits: 7

Hundreds of scholars, journalists, and legal experts in Russia have warned in an open letter that the country faces a "deep constitutional crisis and an illegal, unconstitutional coup" as the Constitutional Court prepares to rule on a raft of amendments that could, among other things, allow President Vladimir Putin to run for two additional terms.

