Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 16:42 Hits: 5

Well aware of the financial pain that the coronavirus pandemic is indicting on a variety of businesses and their employees, a prominent GOP conservative — Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/we-are-all-andrew-yang-mitt-romney-stuns-observers-with-proposal-to-give-every-adult-american-1000-during-coronavirus-outbreak/