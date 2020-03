Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 16:12 Hits: 7

The speed limit on Dutch highways is down to 100 kilometers per hour — one of the lowest in all of Europe. The government was not eager to impose the measure, but high nitrogen oxide levels nationwide left no choice.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/netherlands-reluctantly-introduces-reduced-speed-limit/a-52796095?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf