The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Coronavirus: 'It is crucial to implement the strictest measures as soon as possible'

Category: World Hits: 5

Whole-country quarantines, border closures, states of emergency, medical supplies requisitioned – and now the United States has banned most Europeans from travelling to the United States. The coronavirus outbreak may have begun in China, but the illness is currently presenting an almost unprecedented challenge in Europe. Our guest is a man deeply involved in those efforts: Fabio Massimo Castaldo, a vice-president of the European Parliament. He is from the Five Star Movement, which is currently in coalition government in Italy, one of the countries worst hit by the virus.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20200316-talking-europe-coronavirus-it-is-crucial-to-implement-the-most-strict-measures-as-soon-as-possible

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version