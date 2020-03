Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 13:56 Hits: 5

Sanofi SA and partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc have started a clinical trial of their rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara as a treatment for the coronavirus, the companies said on Monday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200316-sanofi-regeneron-start-testing-arthritis-drug-to-fight-coronavirus