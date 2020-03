Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 15:22 Hits: 5

Germany's federal and state governments agreed sweeping rules shutting everything from non-essential shops to bars, clubs, theatres, museums, brothels and churches in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the federal government said.

