Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 16:07 Hits: 7

To fill their programming, networks had to retool on the fly amid sports events cancellations by running infomercials and rebroadcasts. The template for the weeks to come is still unclear, but the question in viewers' minds is the same: What are we going to watch now?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/2020/0316/No-more-sports-on-TV-Networks-get-creative-with-programming?icid=rss