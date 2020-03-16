The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Supreme Court delays oral arguments in response to coronavirus

The Supreme Court announced it is postponing oral arguments that were scheduled for the remainder of the March session in response to the COVID-19 emergency. It will "examine the options for rescheduling those cases in due course in light of the developing circumstances."

This is not unprecedented, the court says. It "postponed scheduled arguments for October 1918 in response to the Spanish flu epidemic," and "shortened its argument calendars in August 1793 and August 1798 in response to yellow fever outbreaks." It will hold its regularly scheduled closed-door conference on Friday, but justices can participate by phone.

