Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 12:15 Hits: 6

The European Union has slammed Russia for its increasing militarization of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and human rights transgressions six years after its “illegal” annexation.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/eu-slams-russia-for-militarization-human-rights-in-crimea-six-years-after-referendum/30490712.html