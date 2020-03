Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 13:25 Hits: 10

It feels as though the United States entered a new phase in the coronavirus crisis over the weekend. Although President Trump continued to tout his bungling response to the pandemic…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/can-a-pandemic-shake-the-faith-of-trumps-supporters-dont-bet-on-it/