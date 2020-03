Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 09:09 Hits: 3

Never before in its history has the German leading index fallen so drastically so quickly. Global shares have tumbled due to uncertainty over the COVID-19 outbreak.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/stock-markets-plunge-on-coronavirus-fears/a-52790114?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf