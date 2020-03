Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 02:44 Hits: 3

Guatemala logged its first fatality fromĀ coronavirusĀ on Sunday as nations in South and Central America ramped up measures to contain the infection, with Panama banning entry of non-resident foreigners and Honduras closing its borders to passenger traffic for a week.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200316-as-latin-america-takes-steps-to-counter-coronavirus-brazil-s-bolsonaro-snubs-warnings