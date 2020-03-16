For some it&#039;s plain dark, as sports takes a backseat and focus now on saving lives

Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 12:59 Hits: 3

BEIJING/TOKYO/LONDON/NEW YORK/PARIS: Silent stadiums and empty venues made for a gloomy weekend for sports fans but the fear on Monday (March 16) was it could only get worse amid the widening Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. With governments opting for increasingly stringent bans on the size and number of public gatherings, most major sports events across the world have been suspended or scrapped.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/regional/2020/03/16/for-some-it039s-plain-dark-as-sports-takes-a-backseat-and-focus-now-on-saving-lives