Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 12:36 Hits: 7

Although there is a general consensus about the biggest threats facing humanity and the planet, the complex links between individual risk categories have so far received too little attention. Any realistic strategy to move toward a more sustainable future cannot treat these risks in isolation.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/biggest-risks-to-planet-are-interconnected-by-amy-luers-2020-03