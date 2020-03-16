Cheers and Jeers: Monday

Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 11:51 Hits: 6

Cheers and Jeers is a weekday Petri dish of mediocrity from the great state of Maine.

Mike Pence's Horoscopes for the Week Monday: You will kiss your boss's ass. Tuesday: You will kiss your boss's ass. Wednesday: You will kiss your boss's ass. Thursday: You will kiss your boss's ass. Friday: You will kiss your boss's ass. Saturday: You will kiss your boss's ass. Sunday: You will kiss your boss's ass.

I may have to stop dissing astrology. That’s uncanny.

Cheers and Jeers for Monday, March 16, 2020

Note: Today's note isn’t showing up because it's in quarantine. Not coronavirus, though—just some serious B.O.

27 days!!!

By the Numbers:

Days 'til Easter: 27

Days 'til the… [Due to the Trump Virus, out of an abundance of caution C&J has suspended posting our daily "Days 'til…" public festival countdown until further notice. We regret the inconvenience.]

Favorability/Unfavorability of the Affordable Care Act in Wisconsin and Kansas, respectively, a huge swing in its favor according to new PPP polling: 46/33, 44/34

Estimated percent of Americans who identify as LGBT, and percent of Democratic primary voters identifying as LGBT, respectively, according to NBC News: 4.5%, 9%

Number of people Obama tested in the first month of the H1N1 epidemic to properly assess and treat it, according to Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT): 1 million

Number of people Trump has tested after two months: 10,000

Date on which the first woman president of Greece,Katerina Sakellaropoulou, was sworn in: 3/13/20

Puppy Pic of the Day: Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko welcomes a new arrival…

CHEERS to clearing the air. It's Monday. Lots of fear and uncertainty ahead. So we'll kick off the week with something unrelated to the you-know-what-a-virus. And it's good news! It's apparently really possible to make a dent in the amount of crap we're spewing into their air:

Carbon emissions from the world’s power sector reportedly fell by 2% in 2019—the single largest drop in electrical CO2 production since 1990. Wind turbines in Germany. Wind turbines in Germany. According to a new report from environmental think tank Ember, the historic decline in CO2 emissions was largely caused by Europe and the US shifting away from coal, resulting in a global 3% decline in coal-fired power generation, which is also the largest drop in 30 years. Coal usage in Europe declined by 24% in favor of wind and solar power while coal declined in the US by 16% in favor of natural gas. Collectively, this means that Europe’s coal usage has been almost halved by 43% since 2007. […] “Compound growth rate of 15% of wind and solar generation is needed every year to meet the Paris climate agreement. This was achieved in 2019 and lower prices provide hope it can be sustained."

The authors of the report are especially hopeful that the Paris benchmarks can be sustained through aggressive research, decisive action, and an expected explosion of growth over the next year in the President Joe Biden sector.

CHEERS and JEERS to where we find ourselves. As of yesterday, it's been eight weeks since the first case of coronavirus—now over 3,000 with 60+ deaths—was detected in the U.S. In two months everything has been canceled (including our March 28 New England C&J meetup) in an effort to flatten the curve, and "Wash Your Hands" has become as ubiquitous as "Duck and Cover" was 70 years ago. State and local officials are pretty much the only people we can count on to prevent a worst-case scenario. But over at The Atlantic, Peter Wehner, a "lifelong Republican who worked in the previous three GOP administrations," writes that the epidemic of stupid caused by the guy who has aided and abetted the microscopic wrecking ball with the little red tips since January may be ready to collapse:

Donald Trump is shrinking before our eyes. The coronavirus is quite likely to be the Trump presidency’s inflection point, when everything changed, when the bluster and ignorance and shallowness of America’s 45th president became undeniable, an empirical reality, as indisputable as the laws of science or a mathematical equation. It has taken a good deal longer than it should have, but Americans have now seen the con man behind the curtain. The president, enraged for having been unmasked, will become more desperate, more embittered, more unhinged. He knows nothing will be the same. His administration may stagger on, but it will be only a hollow shell. The Trump presidency is over.

I'll believe it when I hear the church bells pealing.

JEERS to today's edition of Point/Counterpoint. Donald Trump the slumlord, sexual predator, and reality-TV celebrity in 2013:

Leadership: Whatever happens, you're responsible. If it doesn't happen, you're responsible. November 8, 2013

And now, with an opposing view, Donald Trump, the—um—President of the United States, speaking to the entire world from the Rose Garden Friday:

Q: Do you take responsibility for the lag in #coronavirus testing? Trump: "No, I don't take responsibility at all." pic.twitter.com/bbFbZ7cCH3 March 13, 2020

All together now: "Donald, you ignorant slut."

CHEERS to Ol' Shortstuff. Happy 269th birthday to "Father of the Constitution" James Madison—at 5-foot-4 our president (1809-1817) with the lowest center of gravity and our next-to-last Founding Father to occupy the White House (Monroe ended the era after him). Frankly, it's amazing what he accomplished considering that he was one sick puppy:

James Madison was without a doubt the sickliest president in American history. Madison in his late 70s. Sick as a dog much of his life, but didn’t shuffle off his mortal coil until he was 85. Madison in his late 70s. Sick as a dog much of his life, but didn’t shuffle off his mortal coil until he was 85. The man's life reads like the index to a medical textbook. Influenza, rheumatism, hemorrhoids—you name it, he had it. He suffered frequent bouts of illness from a young age and abstained from serving in the Continental Army during the Revolution on account of them. […] The location of the founded capital—Washington—didn’t help. The area's proximity to a swamp meant summers there could be infernally humid and plagued by fetid, unhealthy air. While unpleasant for most people, it was downright crippling for Madison, whose "bilious indispositions," as he called them, usually forced him to flee D.C. during the hot months. —From Secret Lives of the U.S. Presidents by Cormac O'Brien

And yet he lived to be one of our oldest ex-presidents, expiring in 1836 at the ripe old age of 85. Madison was also at the helm during the War of 1812, when The Star Spangled Banner was written. Pay your respects here. Preferably under the red glare of some sort of rocket-like projectile.

CHEERS to democracy in action. A caucus was held on a remote island in the Pacific on Saturday. After hours of debate, argument, palm branch duels, and sulking in their huts, the results were finally certified:

For Bernie Sanders: Gilligan, Ginger, and Mary-Ann For Joe Biden: The Skipper, Mrs. Howell, and the Professor For Donald Trump: Mr. Howell and the gorilla

Each candidate receives one coconut, with Bernie and Joe splitting two supercoconuts. Meanwhile, next door in the Northern Mariana Islands caucus, Bernie crushed Joe. He wins six delegates and two weeks in a beachfront timeshare condo.

CHEERS to socialism, American-style. Through the collective approval and funding by We The People, the Wildlife Refuge System celebrates its 116th birthday this week. Ever wonder how it got started? If you answered ‘no,’ tough. You’re gonna find out anyway…

In the late 1800s, the whims of fashion dictated that women’s hats would be decorated by bird feathers. To meet this need, poachers hunted many species of birds to the brink of extinction. Concerned citizens, scientists and conservation groups found a champion in President Theodore Roosevelt. Their concern about the rookery at Pelican Island on the Atlantic Coast of Florida inspired Roosevelt to use his presidential powers to protect pelicans, egrets, ibises and other birds. With the establishment of the first national wildlife refuge on Pelican Island on March 14, 1903, Roosevelt created the National Wildlife Refuge System. [...] “For the last time: three. THREE licks to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop. Okay???” “For the last time: three. THREE licks to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop. Okay???” Building on that foundation, the National Wildlife Refuge System today spans 150 million acres, including 566 national wildlife refuges and 38 wetlands management districts.

If you’re thinking of visiting a wildlife refuge, make sure you take a map, a canteen, and trail mix. But, uh, you best leave the feathered hat at home. Too soon.

Ten years ago in C&J: March 16, 2010

CHEERS to belling the fat cats. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Chris Dodd unveiled a bill scribbled on 1,336 cocktail napkins yesterday that would hold Wall Street firms accountable for the shit they do. I'm just a simple caveman and don’t understand the bill's strange words, numbers and hieroglyphics, but it appears to have the backing of someone I trust:

One positive reaction came from Elizabeth Warren, the chairwoman of the Congressional Oversight Panel that has been monitoring the $700 billion bailout of financial services companies. "Despite the banks' ferocious lobbying for business as usual, Chairman Dodd took an important step today by advancing new laws to prevent the next crisis," Warren said.

Although, as Meteor Blades wrote yesterday, "Ultimately, the worth of this legislation, assuming it passes, will depend on whether what has happened in the past can be avoided in the future." Good point. Toss the words "electrodes" and "testicles" into each paragraph and we might have a shot.

And just one more…

CHEERS to cheep dates. In four days the groundhog will clap his hands and—Poof!!!—winter will magically turn to spring. In a sign that all is on schedule, the first buzzards arrived yesterday in Hinckley, Ohio for the 63rd year (though this year’s public breakfast that precedes it was postponed for virus reasons):

The almost clock-like return of the turkey vultures, always on March 15th, to their roost trees by the cliffs and caverns of old Whipp’s Ledges in the northeast corner of Medina County, began to garner regional attention in 1957. “Hi! My name’s Sandy, and I’m your designated carcass picker. How may I help you?” “Hi! My name’s Sandy, and I’m your designated carcass picker. How may I help you?” February of that year Walter Nawalaniec, a patrolman for Cleveland Metroparks, told reporter Robert Bordner of the Cleveland Press and local historian, Miss Eunice Morton of Richfield, that he personally had clocked the birds appearance every March 15th for the past six years. “And for 25 years before me.” He said, “My predecessor on the police force for Hinckley Reservation, the late Charlie Willard, had watched them come, always on that day.” So the Cleveland Press printed the original story on February 15, 1957. It told for the first time of the legend, the 29 years of time-keeping and of Nawalaniec’s prediction they would again arrive exactly one month from that day.

Here in Maine we're marking the start of our own post-winter season. We call it the return of the mud and, like Hinckley, you can set your watch by it.

Have a tolerable Monday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

Today's Shameless C&J Testimonial Cheers and Jeers looks like it was edited by a Cuisinart. —Odie Henderson

