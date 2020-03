Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 01:19 Hits: 4

U.S. President Donald Trump said he may pardon his former national-security adviser Michael Flynn, who was among the first individuals swept up in the investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign in 2016.

