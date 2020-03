Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 04:27 Hits: 5

Joe Biden has pledged to pick a woman running mate if he wins the Democratic nomination. His opponent Bernie Sanders, however, didn't make a firm commitment but said he would, "in all likelihood," do the same.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/joe-biden-commits-to-picking-a-woman-as-us-vice-president/a-52788608?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf