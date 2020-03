Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 02:37 Hits: 5

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders blasted President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak during a Democratic debate on Sunday and offered competing visions of leadership during a widening crisis that has upended the daily lives of Americans.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200316-biden-sanders-focus-on-coronavirus-crisis-in-one-on-one-democratic-debate