Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 07:45 Hits: 5

The French luxury group LVMH said Sunday that it would begin producing sanitising hand gel at three of its perfume and cosmetics sites in France, for distribution to French hospitals fighting the country's coronavirus outbreak.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200316-french-company-behind-louis-vuitton-to-make-hand-sanitiser-for-country-s-hospitals