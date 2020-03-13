The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Matt Gaetz—GOP Lawmaker Who Opposed Paid Sick Leave and Mocked Coronavirus Warnings—Now Under Quarantine Using Paid Sick Leave

Julia Conley, staff writer
Days after mocking public health experts' warning about the coming spread of the coronavirus by wearing a gas mask on the House floor, Rep. Matt Gaetz is benefiting from the paid sick leave granted to all members of Congress as he self-quarantines following potential exposure to the virus, officially called COVID-19.

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/03/13/matt-gaetz-gop-lawmaker-who-opposed-paid-sick-leave-and-mocked-coronavirus-warnings?cd-origin=rss

