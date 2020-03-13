Matt Gaetz—GOP Lawmaker Who Opposed Paid Sick Leave and Mocked Coronavirus Warnings—Now Under Quarantine Using Paid Sick Leave

Days after mocking public health experts' warning about the coming spread of the coronavirus by wearing a gas mask on the House floor, Rep. Matt Gaetz is benefiting from the paid sick leave granted to all members of Congress as he self-quarantines following potential exposure to the virus, officially called COVID-19.
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015