Your blow-by-blow recap of the 11th Democratic debate, with a little help from Twitter

The latest Democratic presidential debate was destined to be unlike the 10 that have come before it. It’s not just that the field—once so massive that two nights were needed to get every candidate crowded onstage—swiftly narrowed down to two since the last debate. Those two remaining candidates, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and current frontrunner, Vice President Joe Biden, will be debating not in Phoenix, Ariz., but in Washington, D.C., in support of the fight to minimize the spread of coronavirus. What will really make this debate surreal, and unlike any other, is the fact that there will be no audience for the candidates to play to: It will just be the two candidates onstage—with a proper social distancing spread between their podiums—and the three moderators.

This is quite a setting for a debate that will be widely watched because, as CNN’s Chris Cuomo noted on air on Sunday, “everybody’s home.” As the nation scrambles to respond to a global pandemic, Cuomo adds, “leadership has been brought into sharp focus.” As the Trump administration continues to falter, and Donald Trump himself spews nonsense at every briefing, Americans are hungry for a stark contrast to his failure, and it’s up to Sanders and Biden to rise to the occasion and deliver more than a shouting match. No matter how it goes, as always, I’m here for you, with a thorough recap and plenty of input from Twitter. Onward!

This, the 11th presidential primary debate, is presented by CNN and Noticias Univision, and moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash of CNN and Ilia Calderón on Univision. There were no hype speeches from Tom Perez or local Democrats … and the stage looks like no other before it.

This is the stage for the CNN debate tonight between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. Two podiums in an empty studio that are six feet apart for CDC guidelines. pic.twitter.com/F1Brmyvg3A March 15, 2020

Before we dive in to our Twitter-spiked roundup, it’s worth noting that Biden has, just this weekend, made a clear overture to the progressive wing of the party by endorsing and embracing plans from not just the last candidate to exit the race—Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren—but from his last remaining opponent.

Second: Few people in the country understand how bankruptcy hurts working families more than Elizabeth Warren. Today, I am fully endorsing and adopting her bankruptcy plan, which she called "Fixing Our Bankruptcy System to Give People a Second Chance." March 15, 2020

To say that Sanders is unimpressed would be accurate. He made sure to point out that Biden’s policy shift might not be as meaningful as folks are making it out to be, and raised Biden universal free college, as well as student loan forgiveness, which Biden does not currently support. Taking a tip from Warren, he also noted how he’d pay for it.

It's great that Joe Biden is now supporting a position that was in the Democratic platform four years ago. Now we must make all public universities, colleges and trade schools tuition-free for all, cancel all student debt, and fund it with a small tax on Wall Street speculation. https://t.co/DQiCPDsqs2 March 15, 2020

***

The candidates came out not to cheers, but to a near-empty studio; they shared a quick and cheerful elbow bump and stood patiently for press photos before retreating to their podiums for last-minute notes.

And just like that, we were off. Tapper, Calderón, and Bash did not hesitate to point out the unique setting and circumstances, warning that the discussion would focus heavily on the pandemic, and noting that four states are still planning to vote on Tuesday. Tapper called for “a conversation” rather than a debate. Sooooo. Shall we talk about CORONAVIRUS?

Biden was up first and asked for his message to Americans who are struggling with the new realities created by the coronavirus. Biden plugged his plan to fight the pandemic, then offered three focal points. First, caring for those exposed and likely to be exposed, including utilizing the World Health Organization’s testing resources, which Trump has declined. Next, he stressed the importance of drive-through testing facilities, calling for at least 10 in every state, and support increasing hospital capacity. Finally, the VP insisted that immediate and wide-reaching economic relief was necessary.

Sanders was up next, and asked what he would do “right now” to save American lives if he was president. Sanders said that Trump must be silenced, calling his “blabbering” to Americans “unacceptable.”

Bernie Sanders says the first step in fighting coronavirus is to "shut this president up right now." #DemDebatepic.twitter.com/iR5HrAz3Q6 March 16, 2020

He then focused on educating people so they know that they can be tested and treated for COVID-19 without charge, so that every person in the country knows they can go to the doctor without worrying about the cost. He also stressed the need for “unprecedented action” to provide hospitals with the resources they need, and echoed Biden’s call for economic relief.

Next Tapper cited Trump’s refusal to take responsibility for the failure in coronavirus testing, and asked if Biden and Barack Obama left him with the “red tape” the current president blames for “hampering” him. Biden brought up Trump’s dismissal of WHO offerings first of all, before embracing Sanders’ calls for providing hospitals with the needed resources, listing the pandemics he and Obama successfully dealt with in their era.

Sanders was then asked what he’d do to ensure every sick American can be treated, so doctors here aren’t forced to choose between who lives or dies, as currently being seen in Italy. Sanders stated that the U.S. health care system is broken, and that brokenness is on full display as coronavirus begins to take hold of the nation. He then brought up the greed of pharmaceutical companies who seek to profit from the crisis. He then reiterated the need for universal healthcare.

Biden and Sanders are showing what leadership looks like in a crisis. TheyÃ¢Â�Â�re diagnosing the problem, highlighting the administrationÃ¢Â�Â�s failures, and explaining their solutions. In the face of TrumpÃ¢Â�Â�s incompetent response, Democrats are offering so much more. #DemDebate March 16, 2020

CORONAVIRUS: Should we lock it down?

Bash asked Biden if he’d consider a national lockdown, as seen in Spain, Italy, and China. Biden vowed to bring a cadre of advisers into the Situation Room and ask them what they need. He then voiced agreement with Sanders that access to COVID-19 treatment must be provided universally, with a knock at the failure in Italy, which he pointed out is a single-payer country. He then offered shoutouts to governors for taking swift action at the state level.

Sanders again brought up the failure of the U.S. health care system, and Trump’s exacerbation of that failure. He defended Medicare for All by pointing out that a better system than the current one would be in place, and things would not be going like they are.

Biden declared that a law should declare that “we are at war with the virus” and vowed that everything should be free, but Sanders pointed out that there are holes in the current House bill. Biden clarified that he meant his own personal plan promised coronavirus care at no cost.

Sanders told a story about a hypothetical family in other times, who was unable to pay for their health care outside of the crisis, and again insisted that Medicare for All is needed. Biden said he didn’t want it “to be about our politics” and resumed his war analogy, again bringing up his own plan to pay for any and all coronavirus care, clarifying that it has “nothing to do with Bernie’s Medicare for All.”

CORONAVIRUS: Is this really war? Bash seized on Biden’s use of the word “war,” and asked Sanders if he’d deploy the military in order to fight coronavirus. Sanders focused instead on the economic impact, and demanded that support be provided so people won’t panic. Bash attempted to redirect, promising an economic discussion was coming, but Biden jumped in to say he would call up the military, invoking the Ebola crisis.

Sanders pointed out that the pandemic is worse, and noted that the elderly need to eat, and the children forced home by school closures. Noting the need to protect the most vulnerable, Sanders demanded care for the incarcerated and the homeless, and not just focus on bailing out the top.

Biden asserted that the military could help with that, and again turned to his Situation Room meeting visual, and vowed that all impacts would be covered, and it would take a lot of work to make it happen.

Bash then changed topics to China, and asked Sanders if the nation—where the coronavirus originated—should face consequences for its silence and ultimate role in the global spread. Sanders declared that lying to Americans are unacceptable, and brought up Trump’s continued praise of China; he added that this is not the time for recrimination and punishment; it’s time to work together. Biden jumped in and pointed out that we should have demanded access to China and sent in our own experts, and called for “international leadership.”

Sanders expanded upon that, and called for a ban on profiteering.

CORONAVIRUS: What about the economy, stupid?

Calderón brought up the economy, as Bash promised, noting the many nations that are predicting a recession and the Fed’s current zero interest rates. Biden asked what he would do; he vowed to announce a sweeping bailout at a global scale, that benefits people, not corporations. He then brought up Trump’s tax cuts, and then focused on the importance of meeting immediate needs for everyday citizens … and finding the money to pay for it all. He then stopped himself for time, as he is known to do.

As someone who has been in way too many panel convos, conf calls, meetings where people didnÃ¢Â�Â�t stop talking I do appreciate @JoeBidenÃ¢Â�Â�s outloud self regulating of the debate time limits lol. #DemDebate March 16, 2020

Sanders, erroneously saying Ebola, which he later corrected, noted that the current pandemic is laying bare how dysfunctional the health care system is, and the injustice of the American economy, and its widespread inequality. He noted that millionaires aren’t worried right now, while half of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, and work multiple jobs just to feed their families. He then called for understanding of the fragility of the economy.

Biden then said that people are “looking for results, not a revolution,” a clear dig at the Sanders campaign.

who said results canÃ¢Â�Â�t be a revolution? #DemDebate March 16, 2020

He again stressed the need to focus on the pandemic, calling for swift action now. Sanders agreed that we must “respond as forcefully as we can” but that there are lessons to be had moving forward, so that we’re never in this situation again. He then voiced optimism, noting that the crisis will end, but pointed out that the inequality issues will persist.

Biden focused back on immediate needs, pointing out that a new tax code won’t help people now. He then reiterated the need to keep hospitals running and make sure people keep getting their paychecks before we move on to change the economy. “First things first,” he closed.

For some reason IÃ¢Â�Â�m watching this debate and my hot take is that I would very much like if either of these 2 men were president right now March 16, 2020

CORONAVIRUS: Bailouts maybe?

Calderón then brought up Sanders “no” vote on the TARP and bank bailouts, and asked if would support bailouts now. Sanders conceded the economy needed to be stabilized, but he would not support bank and oil company bailouts, instead focusing on the everyday folks.

Biden defended his support of the bailouts, saying that allowing them to fail would have crushed everyday Americans. He also noted that he wanted people to go to jail for their crimes, but didn’t get his wish. He then said the banks paid everything back. Sanders pushed back, equating the bailout “loans” with “grants.” Biden defended the bailouts again, insisting they were necessary to avoid a depression, and brought up the Recovery Act that helped everyday Americans.

CORONAVIRUS AND IMMIGRANT FEARS

Calderón brought up the fear of immigrants who may avoid medical treatment for fear of ICE retaliation. Biden vowed to hold all ill persons seeking treatment harmless and safe from deportation, noting that treating everyone is in everyone’s interest, including “those xenophobic” people. Sanders pointed out that he’s been criticized because his Medicare for All proposal covers undocumented folks. He then vowed to end the ICE raids before demanding immigration reform and vowing, on Day One as president, to reinstate the status of DACA recipients.

I'm glad they're addressing the disgusting ICE raids taking place at hospitals right now. No one should be afraid to seek medical care Ã¢Â�Â�Â not now, not ever. #DemDebate March 16, 2020

Bash cut him off to bring up the higher risk faced by the elderly, and asked how Sanders is changing his own activities as an old person. Sanders brought up the cancellation of his rallies, letting his staff work from home, and not shaking hands, in addition to using lots of soap. When it was Biden’s turn, he brought up his health, and vowed to not shake hands, noting that he’s no longer doing rallies as well, and his staff is also working from home. He then brought up soap, sanitizer, and avoiding touching his face.

SO DID ANYONE SAY THEY WANT A REVOLUTION?

Tapper zoomed away from coronavirus then, and asked Biden why the nation shouldn’t embrace Sanders’ political revolution. Biden focused on immediate needs, and how adding a public option to Obamacare is something he can actually pass now, rather than in the slower rollout needed for Sanders’ Medicare for All proposal.

Biden says he can get his healthcare plan passed and Bernie can't. Well....not if McConnell is still running the Senate.#DemDebate March 16, 2020

Sanders responded by focusing on the everyday experiences of the non-millionaires of the country. He said these struggles all come down to the power structure, and who holds the power. He then stressed the need to take on the oil, pharmaceutical, and banking industries, with a not even slightly veiled knock at Biden for accepting funding from those very industries.

Biden then brought up a 30-year-old call for federally-funded elections before insisting that he’s not taking big money donations. Sanders and Biden bickered back and forth, accusing each other of having super PAC backing. Sanders then circled back to the suffering of Americans who are just getting by.

Biden then said it wasn’t about just taxing the wealthy, insisting that everyone must pay their fair share. He then called out Trump’s tax cuts and goal to eliminate the social safety net. He then confronted Sanders about ads saying he was seeking to cut Social Security, saying Politifact deemed it a lie. Sanders then asked Biden pointed questions about calls to cut Social Security and other bills, and told "America" to "go to the YouTube" and they'd see video of Biden doing just that.

Here's a quick video of Joe Biden calling for cuts to Social Security over the years. pic.twitter.com/D8XCW04qp3 June 21, 2019

Biden then pointed out that those cuts were never made, and Sanders skillfully responded that was only because people like him stopped him.

In 1995, I was on the House floor fighting the GOPÃ¢Â�Â�s efforts to cut Social Security. 5 days later, Joe Biden gave a speech in the Senate bragging about his work with the GOP to try to freeze funding for Social Security. #DemDebatepic.twitter.com/1mVkEpVv1Y March 16, 2020

The two kept going back and forth before Bash brought up Sanders’ previous calls for “adjustments” to Social Security, and asked why they weren’t as relevant as Biden’s. Sanders pointed out that his “adjustments” were not cuts to the benefit, and that was the difference.

FLIPPITY FLOPPITY OOH

Calderón was up next, and asked Biden about his endorsement of both Warren’s bankruptcy plan and Sanders’ college plan. What changed? Biden defended his approval of the 2005 bankruptcy bill, noting that he did not write it, and gave credit to Warren for her very good bill.

Seriously, how does the bankruptcy bill first get asked AFTER Warren is off the stage? March 16, 2020

Biden then stated that he’s long held the stance that “12 years is not enough” education for Americans, and noted that he’s never claimed that “everything Bernie says is wrong.” Sanders then pushed Biden on the 2005 bankruptcy bill, which he voted against, framing it as a leadership issue—it’s about unpopular votes and plans. Sanders then brought up how he’s held his stances for years and was called a “radical.”

I'm listening to the Democratic debate on audio and this is the image I have in my head. pic.twitter.com/sZKwnEaA58 March 16, 2020

Biden again defended the 2005 bankruptcy bill, this time noting that “it was going to pass anyway, and I made it better.” He then said Warren’s plan will make the fixes he couldn’t make in 2005. He then brought up Biden’s vote for the Defense of Marriage Act and the Iraq war, the Hyde Amendment, and NAFTA, again noting that doing the right thing isn’t the easiest thing. Biden fired back on Sanders’ votes against the Brady Bill and his support of lawsuit exemptions for gun manufacturers. He then demanded a focus on the now, and did say he was the first “major player” to say “I support gay marriage” on television.

I know being president is a big job but find it increasingly weird that so much of this debate is being dedicated to things that are not the pandemic, which could very possibly be one of the most convulsive things to happen to this country since the last world war. March 16, 2020

Sanders then shifted tactics away from bickering, and noted that in a time of crisis, the American people know where Sanders stands and that he takes on special interests. He then brought up Biden’s big-ticket donations again.

WINNING OVER OPPOSITION

Tapper then asked Biden how he’d win over Sanders supporters. Biden joked that he was making it tough for him in the moment, but he would absolutely campaign for Sanders if he was the nominee, and listed several issues upon which they agree, noting that the agree action is necessary, if not the same plans. He then focused on the need to get Trump out of power.

Tapper then asked Sanders if he’d campaign for Biden if he was the nominee, and Sanders also emphatically agreed before railing against Donald Trump, vowing to do all that he can to defeat him. Noting that “the details make the difference,” Sanders focused on the need for the Green New Deal, but was cut off by Tapper, and finally, 61 minutes after its beginning, it was time for our first glorious break in this remarkably odd debate.

Kinda like the 'no audience'. Can't hide behind applause. Empty room even changes how they're talking. All that emphatic "preacher speak" is gone. + Empty room forces voters to digest info w/o the influence of crowd applause which almost functions same as a laugh track #DemDebate March 16, 2020

Bash brought up Arizona, who votes Tuesday, and took a video question from a law professor there, who pointed out how the conservative manipulation of the courts has impacted women the most. He then asked how the candidates would ensure their policy looks out for women. Sanders what up first, and renewed his vow for fair representation in his cabinet. He then brought up key aspects in gender inequality, such as income disparity, and encouraged viewers to visit his agenda. Biden responded by vowing to appoint the first black woman to the Supreme Court and pick a woman as his Vice President—the first time he’s made that commitment publicly—before noting that he wrote the Violence Against Women Act and would work to close the so-called “boyfriend loophole.” Bash confirmed the commitment to a female running mate.

Sanders then asked if Biden had changed his tune regarding the Hyde Amendment, and Biden asserted that he had, and vowed to cement pregnant people’s right to choose whether or not to terminate, noting his current 100% rating from NARAL.

We need a plan from @JoeBiden detailing how he'll protect and expand reproductive freedom for every body. Arguing about a voting record isn't enough. #DemDebate March 16, 2020

Bash then asked Sanders if he’d commit to a female VP, but Sanders did not, though he did say he was strongly leaning in that direction; he did commit to choose a progressive.

Bernie is genius when he says itÃ¢Â�Â�s not just about picking a woman but a progressive woman. 2016 should have taught everyone that. Same with ButtigiegÃ¢Â�Â�s candidacy. March 16, 2020

Calderón then asked Biden to commit to not deport millions, which happened during the Obama era. He didn’t hesitate to do so. He then vowed no deportations in his first 100 days, and only deporting people moving forward if they commit felonies in the United States.

Biden just stated during the #DemocraticDebate that his proposed moratorium on deportations would not apply for people whoÃ¢Â�Â�ve committed felonies. That includes over 3,500 federal crimes such as: - vandalizing a mail receptacle - illegally downloading music - selling 25g of weed March 16, 2020

Sanders, after pointing out that Obama and he voted the same way on the 2007 immigration bill, then reiterated his support of immigrants and a path to citizenship.

IMMIGRATION

Calderón then brought up the GOP talking point which claims that the “border is open” when Democrats are in the White House. Sanders insisted that was nonsense and stressed that immigrants are good people. Biden circled back to the 2007 vote, which did face “slavery” criticisms due to rules surrounding work visas, and brought up those who supported it, namedropping and asking if those people would “support slavery.” Sanders then vowed to end “the demonization” of immigrants that Trump has let fester.

Calderón then asked Biden if undocumented immigrants should be turned over to ICE when arrested by law enforcement. Biden simply said “No.” That was it, and it was an awkward moment.

way too many plots trying to happen in just one day pic.twitter.com/gyuZLM69c4 March 16, 2020

She then asked Sanders for his thoughts. Sanders then answered at greater length, again vowing to end the smearing of immigrants by the current administration. Biden then explained the need to invest in our immigrants, saying that “xenophobia is a disease,” and compared the current situation to the Irish famine.

Biden makes the comparison between brown and black immigrants and Irish immigrants in the past. This is a common white person comparison and it's not correct.#DemDebate March 16, 2020

CLIMATE CRISIS

Tapper then asked Sanders about the WHO’s assertion that the climate crisis can help spread infectious disease, and asked if he had a specific plan to address that specific issue. Starting with recent U.S. areas devastated by floods in particular, as dirty water is rife for disease spreading, Sanders then pushed for an increased sense of urgency with regards to the climate crisis. Biden didn’t disagree, and started talking about issues facing the Northeast, before Tapper compared both candidates’ plans, asking if Biden’s went far enough.

Regardless of the outcome of this primary Bernie has clearly tilted poltics in the right direction, he has had a major impact on the Democratic Party. This entire debate feels like a debate over BernieÃ¢Â�Â�s ideas. March 16, 2020

The former Vice President asserted that his does go far enough, despite being significantly less expensive than Sanders’, focusing on the automobile president, and stressing the need to make changes that future presidents can’t immediately undo. He also vowed to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord.

Sanders insisted Biden’s plan wasn’t aggressive enough. He then attacked the fossil fuel industry and companies’ knowledge of their impact on the planet. Biden then rattled off a list of attacks he’s planned against that industry before bringing up the need for international diplomacy to get the rest of the world onboard … because the U.S. is only 15% of the problem. There was another back and forth between the candidates, where Sanders did assert that Biden’s heart was in the right place but “dramatic” action was needed.

Biden then vowed that there would be economic consequences to nations who don’t unite to save the planet, before saying that he’s been ahead of the curve on climate change for years. Sanders then noted that scientists have underestimated the crisis and reiterated the need to stop fracking; Biden then promised he would allow no new fracking.

Joe Biden comes up with more on the spot new plans than Trump does during a coronavirus press conference. March 16, 2020

Tapper then asked Sanders how the U.S. gets to zero-carbon emissions without fracking. He admitted he’d been criticized for his proposal’s cost, but vowed massive investment in sustainable energies like wind and solar; he also promised tons of jobs from transitioning older buildings and vehicles to those new energies.

With just 30 minutes left in the second and final hour, it was time for our second break, and all the odd ads that come with it.

Highly recommend watching this debate in the commonwealth of Massachusetts. pic.twitter.com/vzlajeUWwE March 16, 2020

***

SO I HEARD YOU LOVE DICTATORS...

Calderón took the lead on the foreign policy after the break, asking Sanders why Cuban Americans would trust him since he’s praised Fidel Castro. Sanders then noted the increasing trend towards authoritarianism, which he is very much against. Calderón then asked if dictators should be judged by their human rights violations or their “achievements”; Sanders insisted there's room for both. Calderón then asked Biden about Obama’s previous praise of Cuban leadership, and asked how it different. Biden asserted that his former boss was trying to change Cuban policy. He then laid into Sanders for his previous praise of China, Cuba, and the Soviet Union. Sanders was frustrated by that, voicing disdain for the soundbite-y nature of politics writ large. He then pointed out that he voiced concern about dictatorships in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Hooboy. Sanders doubles down on his praise of CubaÃ¢Â�Â�s education and healthcare by adding similar praise for China on ending extreme poverty. This is not helping Sanders. Slow pitch over the plate for the former Senate foreign relations committee chair. #DemocraticDebate March 16, 2020

Biden stated that “words matter.” Tapper then asked Biden what he learned from his “mistake” vote for the Iraq War. Biden again blamed himself for believing then-President George W. Bush, who claimed there were weapons of mass destruction.

Sanders pointed out that he didn’t believe Bush, and noted that the Iraq War wasn’t Biden’s only bad vote, and framed it as making him a questionable choice for president. Biden fired back, asking Sanders why he didn’t vote to sanction Russia … and Sanders said it was because that plan would undermine the Iran agreement. Biden shifted quickly to repeating the Sanders’ support of the Sandinistas. Sanders again reiterated his lifelong fight against authoritarianism.

this #CNNDebate is reminding me that either of these guys would be a way better president than Donald Trump March 16, 2020

MAYBE THEY AREN’T LISTENING TO YOU BECAUSE YOU AREN’T SPEAKING TO THEM

Bash then asked Biden why his message wasn’t connecting with Latinx voters, which Sanders continues to win in great numbers. Biden dodged the question entirely, choosing to focus on where he does connect—with women and black people. Sanders began to bring up that Biden didn’t answer the question but Biden cut in, and asked the senator why his own campaign wasn’t connecting with black voters. Sanders voiced a desire to build a multi-racial and multi-generational coalition; thus he also dodged Bash’s question, focusing instead on his “ideological” successes, citing America’s desire for health care.

Asked directly about why he's struggling with black voters, Bernie immediately changes the subject to winning the generational struggle and the ideological struggle. And that's why you're struggling with black voters, Bernie! March 16, 2020

He then voiced doubts that Biden’s campaign would generate the kind of excitement needed to drive turnout and defeat Trump.

Biden brought up turnout increases in Virginia, and his successes in states where he didn’t campaign. He began to repeat the “how will we pay for it” question about Medicare for All, but with just 10 minutes left, Bash cut him off and announced our final break.

I like the new guy pic.twitter.com/NzQm9OK1RJ March 16, 2020

READY FOR THEIR (presidential) CLOSEUP

Tapper brought us back in for the close, circling back to the coronavirus, noting that the pandemic doesn’t play politics. Sanders was given the last question, which was really an opportunity for the candidates, either of which would be better than the current White House Occupant, to contrast themselves against Trump.

Sanders offered warm thoughts for those affected, and reiterated that everyone needed to seek tests and treatment before demanding that we, as a society, figure out how we got to where we are, and how to avoid getting there again. He closed by insisting we use this opportunity to transform the nation.

Biden also expressed sympathy for those affected, sharing a couple anecdotes, before calling this an “all hands on deck” situation that is “about America, about the world.” He brought up the need to listen to scientists and come together as a planet to beat coronavirus, and brought up the need to blunt the economic impact. He took much more time than Sanders as he touched on specificities, from school closures to how to keep pharmacies open, before, in a nod to Sanders’ final statement, asserting that the best way to make sure this never happens again is to get rid of Trump.

Seeing folks say that we should be happy/satisfied the Dem Party is moving left. Look, the party often moves left during elections. And then they lurch right once in power. Bill Clinton did it. Obama did it. That's why who is paying for these campaigns matters. #DemDebate March 16, 2020

And with that … it was over!

