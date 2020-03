Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 15:10 Hits: 0

I suppose we owe Jerry Falwell Jr. a debt of gratitude. I’m serious. Falwell is the son of the late Jerry Falwell, the man most responsible for bringing fundamentalist Christianity…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/jerry-falwell-jr-just-unmasked-conservatism-and-we-should-seriously-thank-him-for-it/