Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 00:20 Hits: 4

Latin American countries are following in the footsteps of their European counterparts as the world tries to stop SARS-COV-2. Germany has decided to reimpose controls on some of its borders. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-latest-venezuela-calls-for-collective-quarantine/a-52788195?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf