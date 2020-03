Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 02:26 Hits: 9

PETALING JAYA: National Science Centre (Pusat Sains Negara) and the Planetarium have been temporarily shut down until further notice, says Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/03/16/national-science-centre-planetarium-temporarily-closed-due-to-covid-19