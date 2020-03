Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 02:01 Hits: 8

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders blasted President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak during a Democratic debate on Sunday, and touted their own approaches to dealing with a widening crisis that has upended the daily life of Americans.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-election-debate-joe-biden-bernie-sanders-democrats-12541710