Live coverage of the Democratic presidential debate

Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 01:36 Hits: 4

Monday, Mar 16, 2020 · 2:06:05 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders are set to face off In what will undoubtedly be the final debate of the 2020 Democratic presidential campaign season. The debate was originally scheduled to be held in Phoenix, Arizona, with an emphasis on questions from the audience, but the COVID-19 pandemic prompted it to be moved to Washington D.C., with no audience. The debate is starting at 8 PM ET and is slated to last for two hours. It will air on CNN, and can also be watched via livestream here. The moderators will be Ilia Calderón, Dana Bash, and Jake Tapper.

Thanks for joining us. The coronavirus pandemic certainly made this a … let’s call it unique event. Sanders was clearly there to try and made one last assault on Biden. Biden was already looking ahead. Sanders pulled Biden into debating his own record at a couple of points … which wasn’t the best thing for Biden, who could have more or less shrugged off those attacks. On the other hand, as the night went on Biden was sharp, in command of facts and details, and had solid answers on policy. Anyone looking in with concerns about whether there’s anything to Trump’s claims about Biden would have gone away reassured.

But the moment of the night has to be Joe Biden committing to selecting a woman as his vice president. Let the speculation begin!

Coming back from the break, Sanders gets handed a question about his support for a program by Fidel Castro. He's had a couple of attempts to deal with this … and he doesn’t do bad here, making it clear that his position is firmly against the kind of authoritarian governments that Trump supports. But then Sanders is put into a position that makes him explain on a second round … which weakens his response a bit.

Biden is asked to address a statement from Obama that seems very similar to what Sanders says. Biden does fine in explaining how Obama’s remarks were part of negotiations to open relations with China, but then … Biden and Sanders are now flipping around in whether or not it’s ever okay to praise something good done by bad people.

Biden gets a chance to paint this in terms of providing a consistent policy from the U.S. government, one that reassures allies. That’s probably the best answer … but really, there are no winners here, because there’s not a winning answer. It’s a genuinely grey area.

Biden says that he believed what he was sold by George W. Bush, and felt betrayed by Bush’s actions in the invasion of Iraq. Says he worked with Obama to pull troops out of Iraq. Says he will defend his foreign policies against Sanders.

Sanders defends his vote against sanctioning Russia by saying that it would have … caused problems for the Iran deal? Maybe. I didn’t quite get the implications here. Turns to hitting Biden on the same list of bills he talked about earlier.

Biden denies Sanders’ claim on the Iran bill, paints himself as the author of multiple Obama-era foreign polices.

Biden asked about securing the Latino vote, when Sanders has taken more of that vote in some states. Biden says he’s secured a broad coalitions that matches the makeup of the Democratic Party.

Sanders says that he’s “winning the ideological struggle” even in states like Mississippi (where Biden took 85% of the vote). “I have my doubts about how you win a general election against Trump without energy, excitement.” Sanders is hitting Biden directly on the electability issue, saying that he can’t generate the enthusiasm to bring out young voters and Latinos.

Biden points out that he’s not just won, but he’s won in the states with the highest turnout.

Break time.

By the way, that last question to Sanders was supposed to be on why he was having trouble attracting black voters … he carefully did not answer that.

Sanders asked to present a closing message on the coronavirus crisis. Says his hearts go out to those with the virus, says we should make it clear that they have the care they need, and make facilities available. Segues to talking about the power structure in America, says that this crisis is a time to rethink America as a nation where we care about each other rather than the corporate elite,

Biden expresses his concern for those who have lost someone already, and those who are currently going through the virus. “This is an all hands on deck. … This is about America. This is about the world.” Says what he did during his earlier address that we should be listening to the science again, and consulting experts for the moves that will save lives. Then discusses how we make sure people get “every paycheck” and don’t miss mortgage and other payments. Says again that there needs to be a single nation standard on what stays open and what closes. And the most important issue “Get rid of Donald Trump” because Trump has exacerbated every problem.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1927700