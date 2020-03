Category: World Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 02:01 Hits: 8

Former Vice President Joe Biden is on track to be the Democratic presidential nominee—and this is the first debate since that was true. In a debate that—rightly—focused heavily on coronavirus, Biden did make news on a different front by pledging to choose a woman for vice president.

How do you feel about his performance? Did it make you feel more excited about Biden as nominee? Less excited? No different?

