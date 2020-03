Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 20:13 Hits: 7

Pakistani President Arif Alvi is paying an official visit to China on March 16-17 to hold meetings with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and other top officials, Alvi’s office said in a statement on March 15.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/pakistani-president-to-visit-china-amid-coronavirus-pandemic/30489317.html