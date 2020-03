Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 18:02 Hits: 1

The Internet lashed out at Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Sunday after he told Americans to go to restaurants during the novel coronavirus pandemic. “There’s a lot of concerns with…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/twitter-rips-raging-moron-devin-nunes-for-advising-public-gatherings-is-he-really-that-dumb/