Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 19:00 Hits: 1

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. On Saturday afternoon, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/03/the-message-you-need-to-hear-is-stay-home-no-matter-what-some-public-officials-say/