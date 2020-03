Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 16:27 Hits: 2

Netanyahu says authorities would implement cyber technology for real-time monitoring of cellphones to spot breaches. The measures would reveal where a person has been and with whom, spurring privacy concerns.

