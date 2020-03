Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 17:20 Hits: 2

Fighting has entered its tenth year as Russian and Turkish troops began joint patrols of the northwestern Idlib province as part of a fragile ceasefire. Over 100,000 civilians have been killed since the conflict began.

