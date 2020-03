Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 19:25 Hits: 1

Israel's president will ask Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz to form the country’s next government, the third attempt in less than a year. Some are calling for an "emergency" government to deal with the coronvirus outbreak.

