Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 17:50 Hits: 2

French voters cast their ballots Sunday in nationwide municipal elections, which saw a record-low turnout after the government ordered cafés, restaurants and all "non-essential" businesses to shut in an increasingly frantic effort to slow the progress of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200315-live-france-holds-local-elections-despite-coronavirus-clampdown