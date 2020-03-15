Photos of long lines in congested airports go viral as travelers fear coronavirus outbreak

Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 20:00 Hits: 7

Donald Trump recently declared a travel ban on 28 countries, now expanded to include the UK and Ireland, because of the coronavirus outbreak. As anyone who has been on social media has likely seen, this sudden travel restriction resulted in tons of people trying to get back to the United States. In the earliest moments of panic, people spent up to $20,000 on tickets to get home. As some confusion has settled (U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents are still able to come home, for example, though Trump’s initial address did not clarify that extremely important detail), it’s also clear that getting into the country appears to be at odds with following guidelines from the CDC to, you know, avoid crowds as much as possible.

Part of the congestion stems from the Trump administration’s decision to restrict all flights carrying the aforementioned citizens and residents to a mere 13 airports, as of midnight on Friday. So, while countless people surely felt relieved they were able to get home, they’re reportedly spending hours waiting to get through customs and be screened. Some travelers report receiving water and wipes, while others report getting nada during the long wait in a crowded space.

Obviously being crammed into small spaces is just about the opposite of practicing social distancing, but travelers are at a loss for other options. Whether you’re ill or not already upon landing, it’s a scary circumstance: As CNN reported, a source with knowledge of the medical screenings at JFK Airport told the outlet that at least three passengers were sent to the hospital because of symptoms.

This Op-Ed over at The Washington Post details one writer’s experience returning to Dulles International Airport outside of Washington, D.C. In her words, she “encountered a case study in how to spread a pandemic.” The full piece is worth a read, here.

And of course, the horrifying photos.

This is the scene at OÃ¢Â�Â�Hare airport. The traveler who took the photo said itÃ¢Â�Â�s a 6-hour wait for bags then on to customs for 2-4 more of waiting in shoulder-to-shoulder crowds. Police are handing out water and disinfectant wipes. @fly2ohare#ord#coronavirus#COVID19pic.twitter.com/UTx9E0nj1s March 15, 2020

This is customs at DFW. Current wait time over 3 hours. Coughing and sneezing... pic.twitter.com/TyFeYthKUG March 14, 2020

DFW customs line over 3 hours. CDC here and no one knows whatÃ¢Â�Â�s going on. #coronaviruspic.twitter.com/8nnvUDhRts March 14, 2020

Just waiting in a very long line with thousands of people to clear Customs at JFK T4. Not sure who's really taking things seriously. @JFKairport@DHSgov@realDonaldTrumppic.twitter.com/0xjV42V2zs March 15, 2020

Just landed at Dulles, returning from London and before that Spain. Got Ã¢Â�Â�selectedÃ¢Â�Â� at passport control for CDC screening. Waited in another long line to come back into the inside of passport control. Now waiting in a huge line, apparently to have temp taken. pic.twitter.com/1WOSCne3rN March 14, 2020

Huge CDC line at Dulles pic.twitter.com/X9wN8znxct March 14, 2020

4.5 hours and I'm out of O'Hare. Putting us all together like this is a great way to spread some stuff. BTW, employees were just as miserable as everyone else but generally nice. pic.twitter.com/yBUq1CZGGN March 15, 2020

COVID-19 CHAOS: People traveling through OÃ¢Â�Â�Hare waiting in line for hours to go through customs. Many worried about their health because they are standing next to hundreds of people and feel they canÃ¢Â�Â�t social distance themselves. Crews handing out wipes & snacks. #COVIDÃ£Â�Â¼19pic.twitter.com/rWEPVNBOOd March 15, 2020

JFK airport in New York City has turned into a #CoronaVirus breeding ground along side O'Hare in Chicago. Crowds waiting in a very long lines in close quarters with thousands of people to clear US Customs' useless enhanced #COVID19 screening measures.pic.twitter.com/fyr8fyT0vq March 15, 2020

Immigration official just informed us that we are waiting here because they are doing what the president wants. O'Hare has been the only issue. Paris and Heathrow were smooth. But here we are following instructions from a fool. #OHare#COVID19pic.twitter.com/ZhYCGZ6FDE March 14, 2020

This clip of people being asked to raise their hands to signal they’ve been to mainland Europe is also going viral, though passengers are still on the plane.

Landing in the DFW from London and all people who came from Europe are required to raise their hands to get forms to fill out pic.twitter.com/aPo6TZW3ya March 15, 2020

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth called out the Trump administration for the long lines.

This is unacceptable, counterproductive and exactly the opposite of what we need to do to prevent the spread of #COVID19. The Trump Administration must send more support to OÃ¢Â�Â�Hare immediately. https://t.co/FzL8mGETDF March 15, 2020

As did Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzeker.

The crowds & lines OÃ¢Â�Â�Hare are unacceptable & need to be addressed immediately.@realDonaldTrump@VP since this is the only communication medium you pay attention toÃ¢Â�Â�you need to do something NOW. These crowds are waiting to get through customs which is under federal jurisdiction March 15, 2020

Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security tweeted about the lines.

DHS is aware of the long lines for passengers who are undergoing increased medical screening requirements. Right now we are working to add additional screening capacity and working with the airlines to expedite the process. 1(/2) March 15, 2020

As did Mark Morgan, the acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection.

We are aware of the reports of increased wait times at some airports across the nation. CBP along with medical personnel are working diligently to address the longer than usual delays. Nothing is more important than the safety, health and security of our citizens. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/JyPRSS9snr March 15, 2020

And Trump? He stresses being “vigilant” and “careful”—while people flying from nearly 30 countries spend hours in congested, close quarters. Imagine if “safety first” included enough test kits and making tests, plus treatment, free and accessible for all?

We are doing very precise Medical Screenings at our airports. Pardon the interruptions and delays, we are moving as quickly as possible, but it is very important that we be vigilant and careful. We must get it right. Safety first! March 15, 2020

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1927676