Senate Republicans are still useless, Bernie won't be the nominee, and more you might have missed

What an interesting decade this last week has been. Are you hanging in there? Anxiety keeping you from social-distancing, intentionally or not? I get it, team. I’m right there with you. Well, with all the COVID-19 news you might have missed some stuff. No worries, I got you.

Joe Biden is recreating the victorious urban-suburban-rural Nancy Pelosi coalition of 2018

By kos

Biden won every county in both Michigan and Missouri last night, meaning that, in addition to the aforementioned urban and suburban gains, Biden has the potential to recapture some of that Obama-Trump vote. Not enough to win rural areas, but all we need is to make a slight dent. The shifts were dramatic, leaving pundits to ponder last night: What, oh what might have been the difference between Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden that changed these spreads, given that their politics were seemingly aligned? They were utterly perplexed. What possibly could’ve changed? (Hint: It has a penis.) In fact—and this is fodder for a story of its own—the biggest miscalculation the Sanders campaign and movement made was thinking that those rural white voters were part of their socialist coalition. Quite explicitly, the Sanders campaign identified young voters and white working-class voters as its core. The reason their numbers are down by about half just about everywhere is that their young supporters never turned out, and that white working-class voters were happy to have another, more moderate penis to vote for.

Ah yes, another election has boiled down to which penis to vote for. But the Sanders campaign’s miscalculation of young voters’ passionate support may be their biggest one yet. Sure, Bernie has the youth vote, but the youth hasn’t turned out for him. And thus, the moderate penis will likely be the next nominee, and hopefully, our next president.

DACA recipients are sharing their powerful stories as part of the 'Home Is Here' campaign

By Gabe Ortiz

Surveys conducted over the past several years have shown that DACA has had life-changing effects on young immigrants, from better employment opportunities to better access to higher education, to homeownership, to recipients feeling like they finally “belong in the U.S.” But, unable to end the program on its own, the Trump administration is now hoping that the Supreme Court will do its dirty work for it and shatter the dreams of hundreds of thousands of young people. But no matter what happens, young immigrants like Velasquez say they are determined to keep thriving. “I will continue fighting for the recognition of our humanity,” she says in the video. “I am Catalina Velasquez. I’m 31 years old. I’m resilient. Confident. Powerful. I’m a wife. I’m a friend. I am a strong trans woman of color.” Click here to see more stories from the Home Is Here campaign.

Home is here for countless undocumented immigrants. As a people, we need to help them tell their stories, share their experiences, and find pathways to documentation that will keep them safe indefinitely. Comprehensive immigration reform is needed now.

Let's just stop and review what a useless bunch of creatures Senate Republicans really are

By Kerry Eleveld

Our first clue that Senate Republicans planned to be exactly useless for the entirety of the 116th Congress was when Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, backed by his caucus, conspicuously stood on the sidelines for weeks on end during what turned into the longest government shutdown in history, from Dec. 22, 2018—Jan. 25, 2019. Donald Trump alone manufactured that shutdown by demanding that nearly $6 billion in border wall funding be tucked into the budget deal, and McConnell decided he would simply let Nancy Pelosi and her newly elected majority tame Trump rather than help find a solution. In fact, McConnell seemed to have a good sense of exactly how useless Senate Republicans would be pretty early in Trump's administration. After the GOP-led Congress squandered most of 2017 on its Obamacare repeal debacle, Republicans just barely squeezed out their tax giveaway to the rich and powerful before the end of the year on December 20, 2017. By February 2018, McConnell was already selling his Senate majority as being "in the personnel business"—he just forgot to add the word, exclusively. And while it's undoubtedly true that McConnell's Senate has reshaped the federal courts by pushing through some 190 judges since Trump took office, it did so to the exclusion of almost all legislative work. Gloating over his chamber's unique lack of productivity, McConnell even embraced the nickname "Grim Reaper" for making his Senate the place where the people's business goes to die. McConnell has single-handedly refused to consider more than 400 bills passed by Pelosi’s House of Representatives.

New report connects Trump organization with the largest tax fraud case in New York City history

By Walter Einenkel

The Trump Organization’s chief legal officer, Alan Garten said that the ProPublica report was old news, and that all previous investigations had cleared Donald Trump and the Trump Organization of any wrongdoing. Pointing out that “at no time did the Trump Organization or any of its employees or principals ever pay anyone for the purpose of unlawfully obtaining a lower tax valuation,” Garten called the report “reckless” and questioned the outlet’s journalistic ethics. However, this is not simply a re-reporting of what happened before. ProPublica and WNYC report now that two of the former New York City employees say they took bribes themselves “from middlemen representing the Trump Organization to lower assessments on 40 Wall St. after Trump took over the skyscraper in 1995.” Frank Valvo, a former city assessor who served prison time for the fraud, says he remembers a co-worker telling him that the Trump Organization had agreed to pay bribes, saying there was elation between him and the other corrupt city worker. According to the men ProPublica spoke with, the bribes came in the form of envelopes handed over to them. Once, upon receiving an envelope they thought was a little light, they were told that “Donald Trump thought the employee should be making the assessment changes for free.” This is amazing, pointing to Trump’s narcissistic belief that laws shouldn’t apply to him, and that he shouldn’t even have to pay into the rigged system he himself benefits the most from.

Sigh. Why is none of this as enraging as it used to be? Are we over-saturated? Is it just me feeling this “of course Trump is a lying, fraudulent, criminal” exhaustion?

Let me know below, as well as anything else you think I should have talked about this week.

Wash your hands and be kind to one another out there!

