Florida to provide bilingual voting materials in 32 counties ahead of primary election Tuesday

Following a federal judge’s ruling last year, voter registration materials, guides, instructions, and ballots are required to be provided in Spanish in 32 Florida counties starting with the state’s primary on March 17. Civil rights advocates are reminding Spanish-speaking voters of their right to language access ahead of the election Tuesday. According to Section 203 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, bilingual voting materials and assistance must be available to areas in which there are high levels of non-English or limited-English speaking citizen populations to ensure equal access to voting rights.

A U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey, conducted between 2011 and 2015, found that more than 30,000 Puerto Rican adults in 32 counties of Florida are not proficient in English and since then, the population has increased, CNN reported. According to the Pew Research Center, an estimate of over 50,000 Puerto Ricans moved to Florida after Hurricane Maria raising the Puerto Rican population from 479,000 to over 1 million in 2015, NBC News reported.

"In this incredibly important election year, it is crucial for new arrivals from Puerto Rico and all Spanish-speaking citizens to get full access to vote, including language access," Maria Revelles, said the Florida state director for the civic engagement group Vamos 4 Puerto Rico, during a press conference Thursday. "Puerto Ricans now in Florida who have been forced out of the island due to the public debt crisis, damages from Hurricane Maria and recent earthquakes, should be able to take this vital opportunity at the ballot box in the language that they best understand," she said. Revelles added that everything possible will be done to ensure that eligible voters in Florida have equal access to exercise their right to vote.

According to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, nationwide citizens who speak English as a second language need language assistance when voting; federal law requires over 260 jurisdictions to provide some type of language assistance. Section 203 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 requires countries and jurisdictions to provide bilingual voting materials, meaning that any information provided in English must also be available in the covered languages, in addition to oral assistance at polling cites prior on Election Day for areas where over five percent speak a single language. Language access ensures that the same resources, programs, and rights are accessible to each citizen despite a language barrier in speaking, understanding, reading or fluently writing in a host country language.

According to Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC), while voting is a fundamental right guaranteed to all citizens in the U.S. many individuals refrain from or cannot fully participate in the electoral process due to lack of language access. While individuals may be able to communicate in English, comprehension levels may limit them from understanding something completely, these barriers to understanding voting materials including registration forms and ballots can discourage citizens from voting.

Reiterating the judge’s words from the ruling, Yanidsi Velez, the senior director of programs and policy at the Hispanic Federation Southeast region, said that compliance “is not an option. It is the law.” According to Velez, more than 25% of Florida’s population is Latino, as she stated, “it is essential that their voices are heard and included in every election cycle. We have important work to do in Florida to remove barriers to voting, improve voter access and enforce the rights of all voters so that their votes are counted."

Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis directed the office of Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee "to initiate rulemaking to address the availability of Spanish-language ballots and Spanish-language voter assistance for the 2020 elections and all future elections" across all counties "to ensure uniformity and access across the state,” Lee’s office told NBC News.

According to the Pew Research Center, the last Census Bureau list, released in 2011, showed that over 25 states in the U.S. were required to provide bilingual voting materials in compliance with the Voting Rights Act. The states with the largest number of immigrant populations were Califonia, Florida, and Texas. Many other states offer bilingual materials though they are not required by law to do so.

