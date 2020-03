Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 11:46 Hits: 5

The state-run oil giant posted a full-year profit of $88.12 billion due to lower crude oil prices and production volumes. The results are well below expectations and come just three months after its record-setting IPO.

