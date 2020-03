Category: World Published on Sunday, 15 March 2020 12:14 Hits: 5

The influential Communist Party member vanished weeks after calling President Xi Jinping a "clown" over his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. Beijing has stepped up censorship in the wake of the health crisis.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/chinese-tycoon-missing-after-criticizing-coronavirus-response/a-52780850?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf